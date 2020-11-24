People with chronic medical conditions like diabetes heart disease cancer and respiratory diseases are known to be at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and death due to the disease. Researchers now suggest that high blood sugar levels due to COVID-19 infection may even kill non-diabetics. A study published in the peer-reviewed open access journal Annals of Medicine has warned that abnormally high blood sugar may worsen outcomes and mortality rates among COVID-19 patients including those without diabetes. High blood sugar or hyperglycaemia is a common problem for diabetics but it can also be triggered by illness or injury.