Thrombosis commonly known as blood clot is one of the possible complications of COVID-19. Most often blood clots are seen in people who have been hospitalized with the disease. Blood clotting among Covid-19 patients involves a variety of organs including lungs heart liver kidney limbs brain stomach and intestine which require urgent attention. The occurrence of heart attack strokes or limb loss due to blood clots is on the rise especially during the pandemic. What causes blood clotting in Covid-19 patients? How a Covid infected patient know that he/she has developed blood clotting? In this article Dr. Devender Singh Senior