Thrombosis, commonly known as blood clot, is one of the possible complications of COVID-19. Most often, blood clots are seen in people who have been hospitalized with the disease. Blood clotting among Covid-19 patients involves a variety of organs including lungs, heart, liver, kidney, limbs, brain, stomach and intestine, which require urgent attention. The occurrence of heart attack, strokes or limb loss due to blood clots is on the rise, especially during the pandemic. What causes blood clotting in Covid-19 patients? How a Covid infected patient know that he/she has developed blood clotting? In this article, Dr. Devender Singh, Senior Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, provides answers to some of the frequently asked questions about blood clotting in Covid-19 patients. Also Read - Recurrent blood clot in arms is a rare COVID-19 complication: Understand the cause and be vigilant

Blood clotting in Covid-19 patients explained

Covid infection is a vascular disease. The virus damages the vessels of any of the lungs leading to clotting (thrombosis) of vessels which can lead to sudden death. The virus attacks both venous and arterial systems leading to poor outcome. A clot in the vein is called Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), typically identified with severe pain, redness and discoloration of skin, which can travel to the lung and cause a condition called Pulmonary Thromboembolism (PTE), which is a probable cause of sudden death. Also Read - Many Post-Covid Patients Suffering From Digestive Issues: Expert Explains Possible Reasons

Covid-19 can cause blood clots and is found in individuals who are hospitalized with extreme Covid infection. It is unclear how Covid-19 prompts blood clots. But the disease has been found to initiate cells that are associated with the clotting process. Blood clots because of Covid-19 can prompt complications like stroke and coronary failure and this can happen across all age groups. Also Read - Rare Blood Clotting Disorder Found In 28 Adults After Taking Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Symptoms of blood clotting Covid-19 patients should watch out for

Tingling sensation, numbness, coolness, discolouration of skin, excruciating pain in the limb with weakness and loss of pulse are alarming signs of possible Vascular clotting and hence needs to be looked for with thorough physical examination. About 30-50% of moderate to severely Covid infected patients have a tendency to develop vascular clotting.

Who are prone to blood clotting during Covid-19 infection?

Diabetics, smokers, hypertensive patients, pregnant ladies, immunocompromised patients, people with kidney failure and obese patients are more prone to the sudden clotting in the blood vessels during Covid-19 infection. These patients carry very high risks and should be monitored carefully for the occurrence of blood clotting. In the blood investigations, increasing levels of D-Dimer, platelets, fibrinogen, indicates a high risk for blood clotting and so the physician should be careful and these patients be considered for a full dose of anticoagulation.

What can be done to prevent blood clotting?

Patients with pre-existing vascular issues or with Covid infection should take more precautionary measures such as keeping adequate hydration and active mobilization. Patients who have recovered from Covid infection are advised to continue blood thinners for at least 3 months.

Timely referral to a vascular surgeon can save the life and limb in these patients. Early detection of blood clots can be managed with simpler procedures like embolectomy, which can be done under local anaesthesia, at bedside for very sick patients. Percutaneous procedures and thrombolysis is also an option in few cases.

Patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 infection should be discharged on anticoagulation to avoid these catastrophic events of limb loss and permanent disability.