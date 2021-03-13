Concerns about the safety of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is growing even as many European countries suspended its rollout after 22 cases of blood clots including one death were reported among more than three million people vaccinated in the European Economic Area. But the vaccine developer defended the shot saying that the safety of the vaccine was extensively studied in phase III clinical trials and data confirmed its safety and efficacy. But many nations are not taking any chances following the adverse effect and have decided to suspend its use for the time being. Investigations are on. European nations suspend