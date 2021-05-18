The National AEFI report was quite clear on one count. It specifically mentions the side effects as happening after the Covishield shot.

The National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) Committee’s report to the Union Health Ministry points at a very miniscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events following COVID-19 vaccination. According to the report, there have been rare events, around 0.61 cases per million doses, of blood clots following Covishield administration. This is much lower than the 4 cases per million reported by UK’s regulator Medical and Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) and 10 cases per million doses reported by Germany. Moreover, studies also reveal that thromboembolic events are almost 70 per cent less in people of South and South East Asian descent in comparison to Europeans. But, seeing that the risk is there, however small it may be, the Ministry of health has come out with advisories and guidelines to Healthcare Workers and Vaccine Beneficiaries. This is meant to encourage people to be able to identify signs of suspected thromboembolic symptoms, which may occur within 20 days after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine (especially Covishield). The advisory, posted on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Twitter handle, also asks people to report any such signs to the health facility where vaccine was administered. Also Read - 26 cases of blood clot after Covishield shot: Minor side effect of COVID-19 vax, says National AEFI

Symptoms of thromboembolic events

Here are a few of the signs listed by the Ministry.

Breathlessness

Chest pain

Pain or swelling in limbs

Weakness/paralysis of limbs or any particular side or part of the body (including face)

Multiple, pinhead size red spots or bruising of skin in an area beyond the injection site

Persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting

Blurred vision or pain in eyes or double vision

Severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (in the absence of previous history of migraine or chronic headache)

Seizures in the absence of previous history of seizures with or without vomiting

Persistent vomiting without any obvious reason

Change in mental status, confusion or depressed level of consciousness

Any other symptom or health condition which is of concern to the recipient or the family

Covishield vs Covaxin

The National AEFI report was quite clear on one count. It specifically mentions the side effects as happening after the Covishield shot. It clears Covaxin of severe side effects. However, minor side effects like body ache, mild fever and tiredness can be expected following vaccination with either Covaxin or Covishield.

