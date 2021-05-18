The National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) Committee’s report to the Union Health Ministry points at a very miniscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events following COVID-19 vaccination. According to the report there have been rare events around 0.61 cases per million doses of blood clots following Covishield administration. This is much lower than the 4 cases per million reported by UK’s regulator Medical and Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) and 10 cases per million doses reported by Germany. Moreover studies also reveal that thromboembolic events are almost 70 per cent less in people of South and South East Asian descent