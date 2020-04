Cancer patients are also more likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2. © Shutterstock

Elderly people and those with underlying heath conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or cardiac diseases are mostly considered to be at higher risk of COVID-19 severity and death. But some studies based on the current data also suggest that cancer patients are twice as likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 than those without cancer. In addition, patients with cancer are found to have a significantly higher risk of complications after contracting the virus, including intensive care unit admission, need of assisted ventilation, and death.

Why are cancer patients susceptible to COVID-19 infection? Researchers cited hospital admission and recurrent hospital visits, essential for the management of cancer, as potential risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection among cancer patients. Many leading health agencies have published guidelines for the management of patients with cancer. Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that causes severe humoral and cellular immune deficiency in patients. It affects plasma cells, a type of white blood cell found in bone marrow that makes antibodies to fight infections. This immune deficiency can impair the body's response to infections. Therefore, patients with multiple myeloma should be given extra attention during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the management of patients with multiple myeloma could be challenging during the current COVID-19 pandemic. We have compiled a list of expert recommendations to help manage patients with multiple myeloma at this risky time. Here's the list –

Reduce unnecessary visits to the hospital, instead use teleconsultation. Consider home hospitalisation or home care

Stock up on prescription medicines for 2–3 months at a time

Talk to your doctor for reducing steroid doses. Steroids had detrimental effect on patient outcome during previous coronavirus outbreaks (SARS-CoV-1 and MERS). A similar effect is expected in patients infected with covid-19.

Patients with multiple myeloma should get it tested for SARS-CoV-2 infection before undergoing cell transplantation.

Doctors should consider doing additional cycles of induction to postpone the transplant procedure until first relapse

Also, doctors may change the treatment administration schedule to one with a lower frequency

To manage outpatient visits, doctors can also switch from an intravenous or subcutaneous treatment to a fully oral treatment combination.

How the pandemic is affecting people with multiple myeloma?

Patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma may need to undergo high-dose melphalan and autologous haematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT). After AHCT, full recovery of cell function can take months to years, and vaccine responses during this period are typically poor. This increases their risk of COVID-19 infection.

Shortage of ventilators and intensive care beds due to the COVID-19 outbreak has put patients receiving treatment for multiple myeloma at increased risk, as some of them also require these interventions.

COVID-19 pandemic may also affect other vital services for multiple myeloma patients such the availability of blood products. With the number of blood donors believed to be decreasing due to lockdown, a shortage of blood and platelet products is likely.

Multiple myeloma symptoms

The cancerous plasma cells that accumulate in the bone marrow can crowd out other healthy blood cells and may cause several symptoms, such as infection, anemia, bruising and bleeding.

The myeloma cells increase the activity of osteoclasts (cells which break down bon) and decrease the activity of osteoblasts (cells which form new bone). This causes the bones to dissolve at a faster rate than they are formed, which can damage and weaken the bones.

Watch out for these early warning signs of multiple myeloma: