Know More About 'Bleph' Surgery That Actor Amanda Bynes Got Done

The actor recently addressed rumours as to why she looks different now. (Photo: Instagram/@rlamandabynes)

"It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor," the actor said in a video.

Amanda Bynes recently got a surgery done and became the subject of internet chatter, owing to the fact that it changed her looks drastically. The actor, who has worked in films like 'Easy A' and 'She's The Man' directly addressed the rumours in a video, stating that she got a surgery done near her eyes that may have altered her look.

The former child star, who is now 37 years old, claimed in a now-unavailable Instagram story earlier this week that she went through a 'blepharoplasty', and it was one of the best decisions that she ever made. Blepharoplasty, or bleph surgery, is a procedure done to remove excess skin in the eyelids.

In the video, Bynes purportedly addressed some recent rumours about her face appearing different, stating that the surgery had boosted her confidence. "I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skinfolds and the corner of my eyes. So, I don't have those skinfolds anymore," said the 'Amanda Show' alum in the selfie-styled video.

She added, "It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumour as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could've ever done."

According to Mayo Clinic, blepharoplasty removes excess skin from the eyelids. For a lot of people, their eyelids stretch with age, and the muscles supporting them begin to get weak. Excess skin and fat can collect above and below the eyelids, causing saggy eyebrows, droopy upper lids and bags under the eyes. Besides being an accompaniment to ageing, the sagging skin around the eyes can reduce peripheral vision, and blepharoplasty can take care of these vision problems. The surgery can also make eyes look "younger and more alert", states Mayo Clinic.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the best candidates for blepharoplasty surgery are people who are at least 30 years old and in good health condition with no other eye problems. Before your procedure, an ophthalmologist or oculoplastic surgeon may ask you to:

Get a medical evaluation or lab testing done

Quit smoking

Adjust your current medications or start taking certain medications

Stop taking anti-inflammatory drugs, aspirin, blood thinners, multivitamins and herbal supplements, as they can increase your risk of bleeding.

Cleveland Clinic explains that depending on the recommendation of your surgeon, blepharoplasty may involve upper eyelids, lower eyelids or both. In upper blepharoplasty, the surgeon will make incisions in the natural crease of the upper eyelid, which will be hidden when the eyes are open. They will remove excess skin and protruding fat, and close the incisions. In lower blepharoplasty, they will make an incision just below the lower eyelash line and remove excess skin. They may also make an incision hidden inside your lower eyelid to "correct lower eyelid issues and redistribute or remove excess fat".

Upper blepharoplasty may take about 45 minutes to one hour. It takes two hours if both upper and lower eyelids are done. There will be a stitch in each of the upper lids for about a week. The lower ones do not require stitches if incisions are made on the inside. Swelling and bruising are common, so give yourself the time to heal.