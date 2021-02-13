Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world and the second biggest cause of mortality. According to the reports by The World Cancer Report India recorded 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018 and 784800 people died of the condition. But there’s a good news a new study has claimed that a novel drug can reduce the death risks among patients who are suffering from bladder cancer. According to the study a new type of drug that helps target chemotherapy directly to cancer cells may increase the survival of patients with the most common form of bladder cancer. Bladder