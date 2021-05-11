Mucormycosis or black fungus infection is spreading across India amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. It is a rare form of fungal infection which could affect vision, and threatens life. Doctors in Delhi, Hyderabad have raised alarm about the rising cases of life-threatening infection among post-COVID patients. According to media reports, at least 70 Mucormycosis cases have been detected in Hyderabad and six of them have died due to complications. Apollo Hyderabad alone has seen more than 50 mucormycosis cases in the last one month, out of which six patients have succumbed to the disease. Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad has also reported witnessing five mucormycosis cases in the last one month. Another five cases were reported from Aster Prime Hospitals in the city. Also Read - Shortage Of Anti-Fungal Drug Used To Treat Mucormycosis Raises Concern

Meanwhile, Nutema Hospital in Meerut City, Uttar Pradesh has also reported that death of a Covid patient from black fungus infection. Also Read - Black Fungus Infection in COVID-19 Patients: Guideline For Management Of Mucormycosis

At least eight COVID-19 survivors have died due to mucormycosis in Maharashtra, Dr Tatyarao Lahane, who heads the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), told PTI last Saturday. They were among the 200 patients who were treated for mucormycosis in various parts of the state. Also Read - Black Fungus On Rise In India: Mucormycosis Is Making COVID-19 Patients Blind, 8 Dead

A few days back, Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had also reported a rise in the number of COVID-induced black fungus cases. On May 7, Senior ENT surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Manish Munjal confirmed six cases of this fungal infection.

Causes of mucormycosis or black fungus infection

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces. It mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems, that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens – a government advisory said.

Dr Dushyanth Ganesuni, Consultant, ENT, Head & Neck Surgeon & Laryngologist, Continental Hospitals told the New Indian Express that unjustified and self-prescribed use of antibiotics and steroids to treat Covid-19 symptoms can affect the immune system and could lead to secondary infections like mucormycosis.

Experts explained that steroids use leads to extremely uncontrolled sugar levels, which make it a favourable condition for the black fungi to grow, multiply and invade at a rapid rate.

According to Dr Ram Babu, Senior ENT Consultant at Apollo Hyderabad, Mucormycosis has a mortality rate of 40- 60 per cent. If not recognised, it starts spreading in a few days, he said.