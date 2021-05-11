Mucormycosis or black fungus infection is spreading across India amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. It is a rare form of fungal infection which could affect vision and threatens life. Doctors in Delhi Hyderabad have raised alarm about the rising cases of life-threatening infection among post-COVID patients. According to media reports at least 70 Mucormycosis cases have been detected in Hyderabad and six of them have died due to complications. Apollo Hyderabad alone has seen more than 50 mucormycosis cases in the last one month out of which six patients have succumbed to the disease. Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad has