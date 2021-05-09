As India fights its toughest battle against the ferocious second wave of coronavirus, cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus, a serious but rare fungal infection, are on the rise among COVID-19 survivors in the country, causing blindness or other serious health complications. Also Read - Mucormycosis Or Black Fungus Cases Triggered By Covid-19 Rising In Delhi Hospital

Mathur Savani, chairman of Surat-based Kiran Super Multi-speciality Hospital, said Mucormycosis patients are coming to his hospital from many parts of Gujarat. He further added, “Fifty Mucormycosis patients are being treated and 60 more are awaiting treatment. Almost seven such patients have already lost their eyesight,” he said. Also Read - DCGI gives anti-fungal medicine approval for COVID-linked Black Fungus

What Is Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a serious but rare fungal infection that came to light during the first ‘wave’ of the pandemic, typically a couple of weeks after the patient was discharged. According to the experts, It is caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces. It, to a large extent, is happening to people who have diabetes. It is very uncommon in those who are not diabetic. There is no big outbreak and we are monitoring it.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul on Friday had said that mucormycosis cases were being found in patients with COVID-19. “When a patient is on oxygen support, it should be ensured that water does not leak from the humidifier (to prevent the growth of the fungus),” he said, while also calling for “a rational usage” of steroids and medicines such as Tocilizumab to treat COVID-19 patients.

How Does Mucormycosis Infect You?

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a fungal infection that anyone can get by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment.

Eight COVID-19 Survivors Died In Maharashtra Due To Mucormycosis

At least eight COVID-19 survivors have died due to mucormycosis, a fungal infection, during treatment in Maharashtra. “Eight out of 200 such patients treated so far in various parts of the state have died due to mucormycosis, also known as a black fungus. They survived COVID-19 infection but the fungal infection attacked their weak immune system which proved fatal,” Dr Lahane told the media.

What Are The Symptoms Of Black Fungus

It is very important to know what are the symptoms of this infection to keep yourself safe and start the treatment. Some of the warning symptoms of mucormycosis include —

One-sided facial swelling

Headache

Nasal or sinus congestion

Black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of the mouth

Fever

Partial loss of eyesight

Pain under the eyes

Who Are At Higher Risk Of Black Fungus Infection

One of the major risk factors of getting infected by the Black Fungus — COVID-19 recovered patients with co-morbidities, kidney or heart failure, cancer as well as patients who are on steroids or have had a transplant are also vulnerable and can catch the infection early.

Treatment Options For Mucormycosis

Speaking about treatment, health experts said, “A patient generally needs a particular type of injection to be given for 21 days. The basic cost of this injection comes around Rs 9,000 per day. Treatment expenditure escalates with other facilities, medicines etc.”