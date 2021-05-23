In just a few days the black fungus infection has assumed epidemic proportion in India with many states reporting an alarming increase in the number of patients complaining of this serious complication of COVID-19 infection. According to Ministry reports there are now approximately 8848 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in India and the numbers are rising. To add to the woes of the already beleaguered healthcare system of the country a novel complication of black fungus has been detected in a Delhi hospital where the fungal infection infected the lower intestine of two patients. This included a 56-year-old who