The cases of rare black fungus infection linked with Covid-19 have started to appear across the hospitals in the national capital after being highlighted by Ganga Ram hospital a few days ago. Also Read - UCLA scientists reveal how COVID-19 virus increases stroke risk

However, doctors said this alarming affliction called Mucormycosis is rare but not new. What is new is the impact of Covid behind triggering this deadly infection. Also Read - 3 more Alaska health workers experience allergic reactions after getting Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

Max Superspeciality hospital in Delhi has reported as many as 24 cases amid the Covid pandemic as against four cases reported last year. Also Read - Wear masks, coronavirus may cause 'long-term erectile dysfunction in men'

PATIENTS ARE LOSING THEIR EYESIGHT

Sanjay Sachdeva, Principal Director of ENT, Max hospital, said that all these patients had Covid-19 while 20 of them lost their eyesight.

“While we lost one patient, three were recovered without any incision,” he added.

Sachdeva observed that Covid is also somehow aggrieving the fungal infection.

“Its aggressiveness has increased in the Covid times, as within two days of detection, people have started to lose their eyes, nose and other body parts,” he said.

Sonali Malhotra, Senior resident, ENT, at Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), said that in the last one-and-a-half months, at least five cases have been reported in the hospital. Of them, three were Covid-linked.

“Two were Covid positive at the time of its (Mucormycosis) detection while another one was reinfected with the Covid-19 infection,” she said.

Aparna Mahajan, Consultant ENT surgeon, Fortis Escorts Hospital at Faridabad, also informed that the hospital had reported four cases recently.

MUCORMYCOSIS AND COVID-19

As per doctors, Mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death in transplants, ICU and Immunodeficient individuals for a long, however, it is the rapid increase in numbers seen in unsuspected Covid patients that is a matter of grave concern.

According to Dr. Manish Munjal, Senior ENT Surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the post-COVID patients are given a large dose of steroids to decrease the Cytokine storm, and this allows opportunistic fungal infections like deadly Mucormycosis to enter the body.

This fungus enters the body and destroys the affected part, he told ANI.

Experts also say that COVID recovered patients have co-morbidities that make them more susceptible to this fungal infection.

What Is Mucormycosis, A Black Fungal Disease, Being Linked With Covid-19?

The black fungus infection has been identified as Mucormycosis that occurs when you have a weakened immunity due to illness or health condition, which happens when one tests positive for Covid-19.

This fungus is present everywhere – in the atmosphere, ecosystem, soil, etc. The infection occurs mostly by inhalation where it enters the sinuses and the lungs or it can enter the body if a person has a burn, cut, or abrasion on the skin. This fungal infection has always been around but has gained a lot of attention because of COVID-19. While fungal spores are present everywhere, immuno-competent patients (a person who has a healthy immune system) are not affected by them.

However, people who are immunocompromised (their immunity is suppressed or not all that great) for example, people with a condition called neutropenia – which means the patient has a low WBC count, an HIV or cancer patient or a patient who’s on immunosuppression steroids, especially if someone has uncontrolled diabetes mellitus are most at risk with this fungal infection.

Here’s What You Need To Know

#If not detected early, the infection – Mucormycosis is also known as black fungus – can kill half the patients and lead to loss of vision or jaw in others.

#How does it affect the eyesight? It enters through the nose and then spreads to the eyes, paralyses the muscles around the pupils which might lead to blindness. It may also cause meningitis if it spreads to the brain.

#One-sided facial swelling, headache, nasal or sinus congestion, black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of the mouth, fever are symptoms of mucormycosis in sinus and brain.

#Fever, cough, chest pain, shortness of breath are the symptoms of mucormycosis in the lungs.

#Skin mucormycosis has symptoms like blisters or ulcers, blackening of a portion of skin or excessive redness, swelling around a wound, etc.

WHO ARE AT HIGHER RISKS OF BLACK FUNGUS INFECTION?

Bhiya Ram, Assistant professor, ENT department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, said Covid patients, who are already immunocompromised with the underlying condition, had faced severe Covid-19 and been on steroids, are at a greater risk of contracting Mucormycosis and fatality associated to it which ranges as high as 80 per cent.

Of the ten patients Ganga Ram reported in December, the lives of five patients could not be saved.

“The frequency with which we are witnessing the occurrence of high morbidity and mortality in Covid-triggered Mucormycosis has never been seen before which is shocking and alarming,” said Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon, Ganga Ram hospital.

Uma Malliah, Senior Consultant, Ophthalmology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, informed that three of the seven cases the hospital reported could not be saved.

EARLY DETECTION OF BLACK FUNGUS INFECTION COULD SAVE LIVES

The doctors said early detection of Mucormycosis could save lives as well as control the infection spread.

“Symptoms such as nose obstruction, swelling in the eye or cheeks and black dry crusts inside the nose should be reported immediately and anti-fungal therapy must be initiated as early as possible,” Ram said.

“Patients should immediately rush to their nearest ENT clinics for problems such as pressure in the eyes and numbness in the cheeks. The investigation of the nose through an endoscope can easily reveal the typical purple or black spots developing in the nose and if spotted, treatment should be started without any delay,” Ram added.

BLACK FUNGUS INFECTION AND DIABETES

Malliah said the patients reported in Apollo hospital were largely diabetic.

They were specifically severe in diabetes, renal failures, and transplant, and have been on steroids for a very long time,” she added.

Sonali Malhotra said diabetes is the major common link found between the Mucor patients which makes them susceptible to Covid-19.

“Since they already have underlying conditions, their chances of getting infected with Covid fare higher,” she added.

Another distinct property being reported in the Mucor patients is that the majority were elderly people.

Malliah stated that the patients reported to her hospital were majorly between 45 and 60 years.

Sachdeva said that his patients varied from 47 to 72 years.

(With inputs from IANS)