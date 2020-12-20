The cases of rare black fungus infection linked with Covid-19 have started to appear across the hospitals in the national capital after being highlighted by Ganga Ram hospital a few days ago. However doctors said this alarming affliction called Mucormycosis is rare but not new. What is new is the impact of Covid behind triggering this deadly infection. Max Superspeciality hospital in Delhi has reported as many as 24 cases amid the Covid pandemic as against four cases reported last year. PATIENTS ARE LOSING THEIR EYESIGHT Sanjay Sachdeva Principal Director of ENT Max hospital said that all these patients had