Black Fungus Infection Is Back: Mumbai, Bangalore Doctors Report Sudden Rise In Cases

Even as the fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19 is on the rise in India, there are cases of deadly Black Fungus infection being reported from some of the major metropolitan cities in the country. In 2021, when India was battling the ferocious second wave of coronavirus, there was also another virus outbreak of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus among many, who recovered from COVID-19. Talking to TheHealthSite.com, doctors from Mumbai have revealed that there are back to back cases of this deadly fungal infection being reported in the city in the last few days.

Black fungus, also known as Mucormycosis is a rare yet lethal infection. This condition is usually caused by a group of moulds called micromycetes and often affects the sinuses, lungs, skin, and brain. TheHealthSite.com reached out to Dr Santosh S, Consultant- Ear Nose & Throat, Manipal hospital Hebbal to know what the current situation is and what are the symptoms that the patients are experiencing.

"Four back to back cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been reported in our hospital in the last one month," said Dr Santosh S. This comes at a time when COVID cases are rising in the country. In the last 24 hours, India has added 2,927 new cases of infection.

Symptoms Seen Among The Patients

Dr Santosh S says that most of the symptoms are unclear. The symptoms reported are quite vague. Not everyone had the same symptoms of the virus infection. However, there are some common signs which one should know." According to the doctor, the common symptoms of black fungus are -

Dull headache

The heaviness of the head

Facial pain

A feeling of cold and

Runny nose.

Only on a high index of suspicion and further evaluation, the cases are being detected.

Who Is At Risk?

The black fungus can infect anyone at any age. However, there is an increased risk for people of a certain group. According to the doctor, you're more likely to catch black fungus if you have a weakened immune system. This can be a result of using medicines. It can also get triggered in case the patient has these diseases:

Uncontrolled Diabetes HIV or AIDS If the patient is on steroids Uncontrolled levels of acid in the body Cancer Organ transplant Stem cell transplant Premature birth or low birth weight

"As of now, the age group has been variable. Taking the majority it is the elderly age group," Dr Santosh S, Consultant said.

What Are The Possible Ways of Black Fungus Transmission?

Talking about how the virus gets transmitted from one individual to the other, Dr Santosh S said that the possible ways in which the virus transmits include pre-existing sinus disease with an immunocompromised state wherein they have diabetes or uncontrolled sugar. The doctor also stated that the cases which have presented have no history of diabetes.

Is There a COVID-19 Link?

in 2021, when the second wave was ravaging India, cases of mucormycosis or black fungus infection appeared first in India. Does this mean that the two are interconnected? Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Santosh S said, "Covid infection is a possibility. Probably the covid variant is altering the ecology of nose and sinus predisposing it for the development of fungal disease."

Is This A New Threat For India?

Yes, Dr Santosh S says that the recent Black Fungus outbreak in the country is a threat. "This has to be kept in mind as fungal sinusitis are more common in India due to the geography. There is no evidence that the other countries don't have it, they also have it but it is more prone for Indians. We probably are seeing just the tip of the iceberg, as cases are slowly coming up. Being cautious and taking care of yourself and taking help at the appropriate time is more helpful than ignoring the symptoms."

What Can One Do To Stay Safe?

The following can help to prevent the spread -

Treating sinusitis Controlling blood sugar Evaluation in case of high suspicion or doubt and seeking medical help at the earliest

