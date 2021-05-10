In the wake of the rising cases of mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ infection among COVID-19 survivors the central government on Sunday released an evidence-based advisory for screening diagnosis and management of the disease. The guideline prepared by the Union Health Ministry and ICMR stated that mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air. It may turn fatal if not cared for the advisory said. The advisory also listed warning signs and symptoms