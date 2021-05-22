The ferocious second wave of coronavirus has ravaged India in the last few weeks. The virus infection has led to the deaths of thousands of people as the country’s death toll reached its peak in mid-may. The virus is continuing to cause devastations across the nation. Amid this a new infection has emerged which is causing distress amongst the people. There is a steep rise in cases of Mucormycosis a rare but dangerous and potentially deadly fungal infection also known as ‘black fungus’ which has turned fatal in the past few days. Thousands of black fungus cases have been reported