As the country battles the ferocious second wave of novel coronavirus, the national capital recorded 153 new Black Fungus infections in a span of less than 24hours. Amid this huge surge in the cases, the Delhi government on Thursday declared it an epidemic with Lt Governor Anil Baijal issuing regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city.

What is Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a rare type of fungal infection that generally infects a body when it is exposed to fungi called mucormycetes. All these fungi are commonly present in the environment, such as leaves, soil, compost, and animal dung. Mucormycetes can enter the body through breathing, inhaling, and exposed wounds in the skin.

Black Fungus Now Epidemic Disease in Delhi

Recently, over 600 cases of black fungus have been reported in Delhi, particularly among those who are either infected with COVID-19 or recovering from the viral disease.

Following the sudden surge in the black fungus cases in the national capital, the government released a notification on Thursday which says — “the Lt Governor of NCT of Delhi is satisfied that the NCT of Delhi is threatened with the outbreak of a dangerous epidemic disease, namely mucormycosis, among immune-compromised patients, especially COVID-19 patients being treated with steroids and that the ordinary provision of law for the time being in force are insufficient for the purpose”. According to a notification issued by the Delhi health department, the new regulations have been issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021, to be valid for a year from the date of publication, states all healthcare facilities, government or private, will report each and every suspected or confirmed cases of black fungus in the national capital to the city health department through a medical superintendent or medical director or hospital in-charge or chief district medical officer of the district concerned.

How To Stay Safe From Black Fungus

With the rise in the cases of this new infection in the country, there is an urgent need for people to keep in mind some of the safety measures to stay protected from mucormycosis, mostly affecting those who are recovering or have recovered from coronavirus infection. Here are some of the safety measures to follow:

Keep wearing your masks even after you have recovered from coronavirus. This is because the fungal spores which are normally found in the air can easily enter the body through the nose. All those who work at or visit construction sites should specifically pay attention to this. Do not touch the soil or anything moist in nature bare hands. Wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts, and gloves while exposing yourself to nature. Reduce your intake of steroids — consult your physician. Make sure to keep a tab of your diabetes level. Keep yourself hydrated, and Do not ignore any of the symptoms of the black fungus which we will discuss in the next paragraph.

Warning signs and symptoms of Mucormycosis

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases rheumatoid arthritis. To stay protected from the outbreak of black fungus which has been declared an epidemic by the Delhi government, one must know the signs and symptoms of the infection. Here are some of them:

Abnormal black discharge or crust or blood from the nose Pain and redness around eyes or nose Facial numbness or tingling sensation Shortness of breath Mild to moderate fever Loosening of teeth Fever Unexplained headache Blood strains in your vomit Persisting coughing

India Fights Mucormycosis

Nearly 20 states have declared black fungus or mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had recently said.

According to the regulations, all healthcare facilities in Delhi will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, and management of black fungus issued by the Health Ministry. “No person or institution or organisation will spread any information or material for the management of black fungus without prior permission of the health department,” the new regulation stated.

The regulations further said that any person or institution or organisation disobeying these new norms on black fungus shall be deemed to be committing an offense under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Of the over 600 cases of black fungus reported here till May 26, around 200 were recorded on May 23 alone, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.