Kala-Azar Or Black Fever Resurfaces In West Bengal: 65 Cases Reported So Far

If left untreated, kala-azar can cause death in over 95 per cent of cases. Read on to know about this disease.

At least 65 cases of kala azar, also known as Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) or black fever, has been detected in 11 districts of West Bengal in the last couple of weeks, a senior official of the state health department said.

The official cited results of a recent state-administered surveillance that showed that maximum number of cases were registered in the northern part of the state, including Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong.

Small number of cases of kala-azar were also reported from Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, Murshidabad districts. So far, no case has been detected in Kolkata, the capital of the state.

According to the official, many of these patients had spent a considerable amount of time in Bihar, Jharkhand and in Uttar Pradesh. Some individuals from Bangladesh are also showing symptoms of kala-azar. The surveillance will continue, the official stated.

How kala azar is spread?

Kala-azar is caused by protozoan parasites which are mainly transmitted by the bites of sandflies infected with the parasite 'leishmania donovani'. If left untreated, it can be fatal in over 95 per cent of cases.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), people infected with black fever may experience irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and liver, and anaemia. Besides India, kala-azar occur in high numbers in Brazil and East Africa.

The disease is associated with malnutrition, poor housing, weak immune system, and affects some of the poorest people. Leishmaniasis is also associated environmental changes such as deforestation, building of dams, irrigation schemes and urbanization.

The official noted that kala-azar was practically eradicated from West Bengal. But now as cases have resurfaced, the state has started taking measures to tackle the spread of the disease.

Quoting a top bureaucrat at the state secretariat, a media report stated that the West Bengal government would be providing treatment free of cost to all those who are diagnosed with kala-azar as well as free nutritious food.

