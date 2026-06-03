'Black coffee reversed my fatty liver': Man claims SGPT levels improved in 100 days, expert explains how it may help | WATCH

Can black coffee support liver health? A viral video sparks interest after a man's fatty liver markers improved, while experts explain the possible benefits.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 3, 2026 9:00 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Naveen Polavarapu

Fatty liver disease (Image AI Generated)

Bad working habits and not exercising enough, coupled with the trend of increasing obesity rates, have given rise to fatty liver disease. In most cases it is treatable by good timing of lifestyle changes and in some cases it can be serious if left without treatment. Recently, a viral Instagram video sparked discussion after a man claimed that drinking black coffee daily helped improve his liver health.

Viral video claims black coffee improved fatty liver

The viral video shows how social media user Vivek Rajpoot has been coping with fatty liver disease. He said he was diagnosed with fatty liver and checked AST/SGPT, also known as Serum Glutamic-Pyruvic Transaminase, level, and it came to 56 which is above normal.

Watch the video here:

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According to Vivek, he stuck to the black coffee for a hundred days, Vivek said. In general he stated that this small change greatly contributed to the improvement of his liver health. He has been reported to have maintained his SGPT at the rate of 38 after 100 days.

He also said that his liver functioning is better and his body takes in iron better, so that helps with the iron levels as well.

How can black coffee help the liver?

According to Dr. Naveen Polavarapu, Senior Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist and Liver Specialist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Black coffee has various compounds taken into the body during its consumption which can help the liver to take up to certain degree."

"Black coffee contains a high amount of antioxidants and chlorogenic acid, which may lessen the inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. These compounds also can help to reduce the accumulation of fat in the liver," the doctor added.

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Some studies have indicated that drinking coffee at moderate levels can reduce the chances of liver damage and keep liver functions healthy. In some cases, coffee has even been proven to slow down the progression of people with fatty liver disease.

Black coffee is not a magic cure

Black coffee can potentially help, but this doesn't make it a treatment in itself, says researchers. Obesity, diets, insulin resistance and lack of exercise are all commonly associated with fatty liver. You will not be able to fully fix the condition by just drinking coffee.

The general caregiver recommendations for the liver are to maintain a healthy weight, improve dietary balance by cutting down on excessive sugar, ultra-processed food; and regular exercises following medical advice for long-term liver health.

Lifestyle changes remain the key

It's crucial to address the fat liver via a multi-faceted approach, experts note. These healthy lifestyle habits are far more important than any one food or drink.

Consuming a healthy diet, using fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins can decrease liver fat. Exercise helps with weight maintenance and metabolism as well, which is important for liver functions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before making dietary or lifestyle changes, especially if you have fatty liver disease or any underlying health condition.