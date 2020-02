Health officials in the United States have confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a restaurant employee. The employee worked at the Black Beer Diner near State and Glenwood streets- Boise, Idaho.

After inspection by the health department, the diner is now declared safe. Those who ate at the Black Beer Diner on State Street on potential exposure days (January 26-Febraury 16) should get vaccinated or watch for symptoms, the department cautioned.

Know about Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It easily spreads by entering the mouth when you touch an object, food or drink contaminated with the virus. The virus spreads from the poop from an infected person. So, an infected person should wash their hands properly with soaps after using the washroom

While some may have a mild illness that lasts a few weeks, severe problems can last for months. The virus causes inflammation in the liver. Symptoms include:

Jaundice (yellow eyes and skin)

Belly pain

Dark urine

Loss of appetite

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Itching

Pale-coloured poop

Joint pain

Fever

diarrhoea

Fatigue

However, some people, especially many children, may not experience any symptoms. These symptoms tend to go away after about 2 months, but they may keep coming back for up to 6 months.

Hepatitis A Treatment

There is no medication that can help get rid of the hepatitis A virus once you have it. Your doctor can give supportive care – until the symptoms go away.

The hepatitis A virus usually isn’t dangerous. It usually doesn’t cause any long-term problems or complications. In rare cases, patients may have liver failure or need a transplant.

Hepatitis A Prevention

The vaccine is best way to prevent yourself from getting the infection. The vaccine is about 95% effective in healthy adults and can last for over 20 years. In children, it’s about 85% effective and can last 15 to 20 years. The vaccine includes two injections 6 months apart. A combination vaccine for hepatitis A and B includes three shots over 6 months.

If you come into contact with a person who has hepatitis A, get the vaccine or an IG shot within 2 weeks for some protection.

Maintaining a good hygiene is also important. Always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom, before and after handling food.