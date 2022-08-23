BJP Leader & Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Sonali Phogat Dies Of A Heart Attack At 42

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away at the age of 42 after having a cardiac arrest in Goa. Read on to know all the details.

Haryana's BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa due to a heart attack today. She was 42 years old. The BJP politician was well-known in politics, but she shot to fame when she appeared on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Big Boss. She won a lot of hearts with her courageous attitude. Netizens shared images and videos of her having a blast on the reality show as the shocking news of her death was confirmed.

The sad news was confirmed by the district president of the Hisar BJP. He spoke to PTI, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant, and he said that she died of a heart attack." The precise time of her passing was not immediately known. She had uploaded some selfies and videos to Instagram a few hours before her untimely death.

How Does A Heart Attack Happen?

When the blood supply to the heart is significantly impeded or blocked, a heart attack happens. The accumulation of fat, cholesterol and other chemicals in the heart's (coronary) arteries is typically what causes the obstruction. Plaques are the name given to the fatty, cholesterol-containing deposits. Atherosclerosis is the name for the process of plaque accumulation. A plaque may occasionally burst and generate a clot that restricts blood flow. Part of the heart muscle can be harmed or destroyed by a lack of blood flow. A heart attack requires prompt treatment to avoid mortality.

Signs Of A Heart Attack

Several studies have shown that heart attacks are becoming a common cause of death in young people. However, anyone can get a heart attack and the best way to keep yourself safe is by knowing the signs and knowing how to prevent it. Having said that, here are some of the common signs of heart attack you should look out for:

Chest pain

Tiredness

Indigestion/Heartburn

Sudden lightheadedness

Pain in the shoulder, arms, neck, teeth, or jaw

Cold sweat

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Atypical symptoms in women can include back, arm, or neck discomfort that is sudden or acute. Sudden cardiac arrest can occasionally be the initial indication of a heart attack.

Not everyone who suffers a heart attack exhibits the same symptoms, nor do they all exhibit them to the same degree. While some people just feel a little discomfort, others are in excruciating pain. Some people have no symptoms at all. Others may experience a sudden cardiac arrest as their first symptom. The likelihood of having a heart attack increases with the number of signs and symptoms you experience.

Despite the fact that some heart attacks happen without warning, many patients have warning signs and symptoms hours, days, or even weeks in advance.

Heart attacks can happen suddenly. However, many people have warning symptoms and signals hours, days, or even weeks in advance. An early warning sign of angina is persistent chest pressure or pain that doesn't go away with rest. A brief reduction in the amount of blood flowing to the heart is what causes angina.

Complications Of Heart Attack

Some of the most common complications of having a heart attack:

Irregular or atypical heart rhythms (arrhythmias)

Cardiogenic shock

Heart failure

Pericarditis: Inflammation of the saclike tissue surrounding the heart

Cardiac arrest

Ways To Prevent Heart Diseases

You can prevent the onset of heart diseases by following a healthy lifestyle. Here are some ways that may help you:

Avoid smoking

Smoking is one of the contributing factors that can negatively affect your heart. Avoid secondhand smoke at all costs, even if you don't smoke.

Do exercise

Regular exercise will help lower the likelihood of acquiring additional illnesses including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes that could strain the heart.

Eat a healthy diet

It is advised to eat a low-fat, high-fibre diet that is rich in whole grains, five pieces a day of fresh fruit and vegetables, and other nutrients. A nutritious diet can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and protect the heart.

Keep your weight in check

The best way to keep a healthy weight is to combine a nutritious diet with frequent exercise. The risk of heart disease rises with weight gain, particularly in the midsection of the body. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes are just a few problems that can be brought on by being overweight and raise the risk of getting heart disease.

Get proper sleep

Lack of sleep increases the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, heart attacks, diabetes, and depression in individuals.

Manage stress

Your health can be enhanced by finding more effective stress-reduction techniques, such as exercise, relaxation techniques, or meditation.

Limit alcohol intake

Studies have shown that drinking too much alcohol can increase your risk of developing a heart attack. It is best that you limit your alcohol intake to a few glasses to avoid complications. Reports suggest that men and women should not drink more than 14 units a week.

Get regular tests

The heart and blood arteries can be harmed by excessive blood pressure and high cholesterol. You won't likely be able to tell if you have these disorders without getting tested for them, though.

Keep your blood pressure, blood sugar levels in check

If you have diabetes, your risk of developing CHD is higher. Maintaining a healthy weight, blood pressure, and level of physical activity will all help you control your blood sugar. Your ideal blood pressure should be less than 120/80 mmHg if you have diabetes.

