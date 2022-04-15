Bird Flu Scare Grips Bihar: Residents Of Supaul District Asked To Avoid Consumption Of Chicken

File picture

Last month, over four dozen birds, including crows, ducks, chickens, were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Chapkahi village under Sadar police station.

Fear has gripped people in Bihar's Supaul district after samples of birds found dead last month came out positive for avian influenza (H5N1) or bird flu. The district administration has issue direction for culling of chickens in poultry farms located in affected areas. Meanwhile, people in the region have been asked to avoid consumption of chicken.

On March 31, over four dozen birds, including crows, ducks, chickens, and other birds were reportedly found dead in mysterious circumstances in Chapkahi village under Sadar police station. Some of the birds were alive but restless. The villagers and local veterinary doctors tried to save them by giving medicines and injections, but they did not recover from the illness.

During preliminary investigation, the officials of the Animal Husbandry department suspected symptoms of bird flu. They collected the samples and sent them to the lab in Bhopal for testing. The report has come positive.

4 rapid response teams constituted for culling of chickens

Speaking to media, Divisional Forest Officer, Supaul, Sunil Kumar Sharan, said that an action plan for prevention, control and containment of avian influenza has been activated in the region to prevent further spread of the disease.

He further informed that four rapid response teams comprising specialist animal husbandry officers and veterinary doctors have been constituted on the direction of District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar for culling of chickens in the poultry farms located in the one km radius of Chapkahi village followed.

Moreover, places for the burial of chickens and ducks have been identified, which are away from low lying areas and water bodies to avoid groundwater contamination.

In addition, the officers are taking samples of chickens in the poultry farms located in the radius of 9 km from the Chapkahi village.

