Bird Flu Outbreak In The US: Should You Avoid Eating Poultry Products?

Bird flu scare - Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from the United States.

The outbreak of a contagious strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, popularly known as bird flu, has led to the deaths of millions of birds in the US. Last week, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated that nearly 24 million poultry birds, mostly chickens and turkeys, have died of the flu since the virus strain was identified in February. A flock of turkeys in Indiana were first confirmed to have been infected by the virus. Since then, the bird flu has been detected in at least 24 US states.

Meanwhile, Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from the United States. The country's veterinary services on Wednesday said that consignments of poultry products packed from January 15 would be rejected and returned or destroyed at the importers' cost.

Some facts about bird flu

Avian influenza or bird flu is caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses, which naturally spread among wild aquatic birds. These viruses can also infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. According to CDC, bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans, but sporadic human infections with these viruses have occurred.

How it spreads to humans? The avian influenza viruses are shed in the saliva, mucous and feces of the infected birds. Human infections can happen when these viruses get into a person's eyes, nose, or mouth, or are inhaled.

Close or unprotected contact with infected birds or places that sick birds have touched, can put people at risk of bird flu infection.

Bird flu symptoms in people. Mild infection can cause eye infection, and upper respiratory symptoms. In severe case, one bird flu virus infection can cause pneumonia, which can result in death.

Human transmission of bird flu viruses is very rare, and when it has happened, it has not led to continued spread among people, the CDC said.

H5N1 bird flu poses low risk to the public

Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) had confirmed that highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu viruses have been detected in U.S. wild birds and in commercial and backyard poultry.

The CDC had then said that the H5N1 bird flu is primarily an animal health issue, and it poses low risk to the public. However, it cautioned that some people who have job-related or recreational exposures to birds may be at higher risk of infection.

The agency noted that it is keeping a close eye on the situation and taking routine preparedness and prevention measures in case the virus changes to pose a greater human health risk.

How to avoidbird flu infection

CDC has also listed some precautions one can take to prevent bird flu infection. It says:

Avoid direct contact with wild birds. They can be infected with the H5N1 viruses even if they don't' appear sick.

Avoid contact with poultry that appear ill or have died.

Avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds.

Poultry workers and people responding to poultry outbreaks should wear gloves and wash their hands with soap and water after touching birds. Wear respiratory protection such as a medical facemask, if available. Change your clothing after handling wild birds or sick or dead poultry and discard the gloves and facemask.

The CDC clarified that it is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry and poultry products in the US. It remined that cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 F kills bacteria and viruses, including H5N1 bird flu viruses.

