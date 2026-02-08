Bird Flu Outbreak In Tamil Nadu: High Alert Activated After After Crow Deaths; Watch for Fever, Cough, and Breathing Trouble

Bird Flu Alert In Tamil Nadu: State put on high alert after more than 1,500 dead crows tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus, prompting stepped-up surveillance and public health measures. Scroll down to know the warning signs of this infection.

Bird Flu Alert In Tamil Nadu: After reports of large-scale crow deaths and growing fears over a possible outbreak of avian influenza, the Department of Animal Husbandry has issued a comprehensive advisory detailing biosecurity and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of bird flu among poultry, wild birds, and humans.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) simultaneously released a public health communication urging residents to remain alert and follow safety protocols.

Health officials advised people to seek immediate medical attention if they develop flu-like symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, or breathing difficulty, particularly those who may have been exposed to birds.

What Is Bird Flu?

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza (H5N1), is a viral infection that spreads in birds, cows and other animals. While the virus was so far limited to only transmitting among the birds and animals, reports have confirmed that the virus can sometimes spread to people. In humans, H5 subtypes of influenza A are the most common cause. It can cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms and pink eye. People who work with poultry, waterfowl and dairy cows are most at risk.

Symptoms of Bird Flu Virus

Some of the warning signs of bird flu include:

Pink eye (conjunctivitis) Fever Fatigue Cough Muscle aches Sore throat Nausea and vomiting Diarrhea Stuffy or runny nose Shortness of breath (dyspnea)

These symptoms can be mild or severe. Most recent cases of bird flu in the U.S. have caused pink eye and mild respiratory symptoms.

Do We Have Vaccines For Bird Flu Virus?

Yes, several vaccines for bird flu (specifically H5N1) exist, but they are not generally available to the public and are intended for stockpiling or high-risk groups. The U.S. has licensed H5N1 vaccines, and the EU authorizes others for poultry workers, though they may not match currently circulating strains.

Here is a list of vaccines that can help manage symptoms of H5N1 virus

Stockpiled Vaccines: Governments, including the US, maintain H5N1 vaccine stockpiles, with efforts aimed at producing millions of doses to be used if a pandemic occurs. Targeted Protection: These vaccines are generally designed for people with high exposure risk, such as lab workers, veterinarians, or poultry workers. Vaccine Development: New, more effective vaccines are being developed using mRNA technology and nasal spray methods to better combat current variants. Not for General Public: Currently, there is no recommendation for the general public to be vaccinated against bird flu, as the risk to the public remains low. Seasonal Flu Shot: The standard annual flu shot does not protect against H5N1 bird flu, although it is recommended for people who work with animals to prevent co-infection.

While vaccines are known for preventing deaths due to the virus infection, it is important to note that they cannot provide 100% safety. In such cases, it is important to follow certain safety rules. Scroll down to know it all.

How To Stay Safe During Such Viral Outbreaks?

Taking cognizance of the situation, Tamil Nadu health authority have released advisory to manage the situation. The advisory reiterates that avian influenza is a viral disease that spreads from an infected bird to other birds, and that transmission to humans is rare. However, it notes that those who handle birds, especially sick and dead birds, and those who work in slaughterhouses must exercise caution. Those with flu-like symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, and difficulty in breathing must seek medical assistance at the nearest government health facility.

