Bird Flu Outbreak In Kerala: Tamil Nadu's Namakkal Poultry Farms Tighten Biosecurity Amid Avian Flu

Bird flu outbreak in Kerala prompts Tamil Nadu's Namakkal poultry farms to tighten biosecurity measures to prevent avian influenza spread and protect poultry health.

With indications of avian influenza outbreaks arising in adjacent Kerala, poultry farms in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district, one of the country's main egg-producing hubs, have increased biosecurity and surveillance efforts to prevent the disease from spreading. Although Namakkal does not have a direct border with Kerala, officials and poultry farmers are taking no chances, given the district's importance in India's chicken industry.

Namakkal's Critical Role in India's Poultry Sector

Namakkal alone has almost 1,500 chicken farms and produces millions of eggs every day, supplying markets in numerous Indian states and abroad. In light of recent events, the Tamil Nadu government has boosted monitoring at interstate borders, increased inspections of chicken transport trucks, and tightened health surveillance across farms.

Farmers Strengthen Biosecurity Measures

Pathasarathy K, a chicken farm owner in Namakkal, stated that additional safety processes have been introduced as a precaution. "After the avian flu outbreak in Kerala, we have strengthened biosecurity norms. Poultry here is raised in a controlled environment, and regular cleaning and disinfection are strictly followed. Formalin is used frequently to eliminate disease-causing organisms," he said.

He stated that cars hauling poultry feed and eggs are thoroughly sanitised before entering the farm grounds. "Vehicles coming from Kerala are handled with extreme caution. They are disinfected completely before being allowed anywhere near the farms," he noted.

Focus on Vaccination and Hygiene

Another poultry farmer stated that preventive immunisation and hygiene techniques are critical in maintaining farm safety. "We ensure that birds are vaccinated on schedule, and that hygiene is properly followed. Damp litter, waste accumulation, or tainted feed can readily cause diseases, thus continual monitoring is required," he stated.

Export Sector Follows Strict Surveillance Protocols

Valsan Parameswaran, secretary of the All India Poultry Product Exporters Association, stated that the industry was fully aware of the hazards. "More than 50 lakh eggs are exported daily from Namakkal. Export-oriented farms follow stringent biosecurity norms throughout the year. Birds are tested every 21 days, and even water used in farms is treated to eliminate pathogens," he said.

Government Steps Up Monitoring and Awareness

A senior officer from the Animal Husbandry Department stated that surveillance at interstate checkpoints had been increased. "Although Namakkal does not share a border with Kerala, its importance as a poultry hub makes it vulnerable. We have increased inspections, vehicle checks and awareness programmes for farmers and workers to ensure early detection and prevention of any outbreak," the official said.

