Bird Flu Outbreak in Kerala: State Sees Massive Surge in Infections, Kottayam and Kollam Worst Affected

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is spreading rapidly across Kerala. As per the latest report, officials have sent samples to a high-security lab in Bhopal to confirm the dominant strain.

Bird Flu Outbreak In Kerala: Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is spreading rapidly across Kerala, leaving many infected. According to the latest reports, parts of Kottayam and Kollam districts are under lockdown after the detection of cases. Authorities have stated that dead birds have been found, raising concerns that the disease may be spreading faster than thought.

Takign cognizance of the situation and understanding the dominant strain that is causing the sudden surge in cases, officials have confirmed that they have sent samples to a high-security laboratory in Bhopal.

Kerala first recorded bird flu in wild free-flying birds in 2024. At that time, various species such as crows, brahminy ducks, and peacocks tested positive in different districts, including Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. After that outbreak, affected parts of Alappuzha were declared fully infected zones, and strict control measures, including scientific culling were carried out.

Bird Flu Outbreak In Kerala: How Deadly Is The Threat?

As cases of the bird flu virus are on the rise across the southern region of the country, it is important to understand how the virus behaves after entering the body. Apart from this, it is important to know the signs that the body may develop after contracting the virus. Here are the top developments right now:

As per the experts, the current surge in Kerala is mainly caused by the highly pathogenic strain (H5N1) of bird flu. Earlier outbreaks were confirmed in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, with the state animal husbandry department enforcing containment measures.

With the sudden spike in cases, let us know what the experts are saying about the dominant strain in the area and if this can turn into the 'next pandemic'

What Is Bird Flu: Symptoms You Need To Look Out For

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, primarily affects birds but can occasionally infect humans through close contact with infected poultry or contaminated environments. Although the virus was mostly found to be affecting the birds and the animals, recent cases have emerged where the infection is now spreading among humans.

Why is the infection so deadly right now? While most of the strains are known to cause mild illness in humans, certain variants such as H5N1 and H7N9 are known to be more severe and, in rare cases, fatal. Symptoms in humans can range from fever, cough, and sore throat to severe respiratory distress and pneumonia.

Some of the most common symptoms of bird flu infection are:

Fever accompanied by chills Body ache and muscle pain Sore throat or difficulty in swallowing Headache Nausea and vomiting Cough (serious symptoms of pneumonia) Unable to breathe properly

How To Stay Safe From Bird Flu Infection?

As per the health officials, the risk of human-to-human transmission remains low, and outbreaks are usually contained through rapid culling of infected birds, surveillance, and strict biosecurity measures. However, the risk is still there, and that is when one should take proper precautions to keep the body safe and healthy. Make sure to cook your food (eggs and poultry products) properly. Cooking of poultry and eggs effectively kills the virus, making food-related transmission extremely unlikely.

While the outbreak warrants caution, experts advise against panic. Following government advisories, avoiding contact with sick or dead birds, and maintaining good hygiene practices are key to reducing risk. Continuous monitoring and timely intervention remain crucial to preventing the spread and protecting public health.

