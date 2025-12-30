Bird Flu Outbreak In Japan: Season's First Avian Influenza Confirmed In Greater Tokyo Area

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, the farm, which is being reported as the host of the 12th bird flu outbreak in Japan, is located in Ranzan town, raising 240,000 egg-laying chickens.

A highly contagious bird flu has once again resurfaced in Japan's greater Tokyo area including Tokyo and the surrounding Prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa. On Tuesday, the country's agriculture minister confirmed an outbreak at a poultry Farm in Saitama Prefecture, marking Japan's 12th outbreak this season and the first case in the greater Tokyo area.

12th Bird Flu Outbreak Host

Taking cognizance of the situation, the Saitama government, in a statement, said that all chickens at the farm will be culled, incinerated and buried. Additionally, disinfection efforts surrounding the farm will be one step ahead to prevent further spread of the bird flu virus.

What Is Bird Flu?

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is an infection caused by a type of virus that spreads in birds and other animals. However, healthcare professionals note that humans can also get bird flu from infected animals, which is similar to the common flu that can make you severely ill.

Symptoms Of Bird Flu

Symptoms of bird flu can vary from mild to severe depending on several factors. Some of its most common signs include pink eye, fever, fatigue, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, stuffy or runny nose and shortness of breath. If bird flu is left untreated, it can also result in severe health complications such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, bacterial infections, sepsis, brain swelling, like meningoencephalitis and respiratory failure

Tips To Prevent Bird Flu

Here's a full breakdown of what you should do to protect yourself from the contagious bird flu virus, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Ensure to avoid or maintain distance from sick birds or animals.

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE), if you have direct/ close contact with or infected animals and birds.

Avoid touching contaminated surfaces or materials.

Avoid touching or drinking raw milk from animals confirmed or suspected of avian influenza A virus infection.

