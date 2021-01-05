Amid the Covid-19 pandemic India is apparently hit by another disease outbreak. In the last few days avian influenza or bird flu cases have been detected in Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Kerala Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Following mass bird deaths officials have taken remedial measures issued alerts and enhanced surveillance in these states. Over 500 crows have reportedly died over the last week in Madhya Pradesh and bird flu virus was detected in around 50 crows whose carcasses were found in Indore. This has prompted authorities to issue an alert. Rajasthan reported dead of 175 crows and other birds on Monday