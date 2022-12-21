Bird Flu Outbreak In Europe: 2,500 Outbreaks In 37 Countries This Year

Bird Flu Outbreak In Europe: 2500 Outbreaks In 37 Countries This Year

Bird flu outbreak has been the worst this year in the continent of Europe affecting farm animals of almost 37 countries.

Europe is experiencing the worst bird flu outbreak this year. the farms in Europe detected at least 2,500 outbreaks of bird flu in 37 countries in the continent. This data is between the period of October 2021 and September 2022, according to the European Food Safety Authority, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the EU.

The farms that were severely affected had to slaughter almost 5o million birds, as per the reports from EFSA. "This toll did not include preventive culls of chickens, ducks and turkeys that were carried out alongside the outbreaks", the health agency told AFP. For the first time ever, there was no separation between two epidemic waves because the virus was not brought under control during the summer season. The number of infected farms was 35 per cent higher this autumn, the epidemic was more virulent than last year at the same time.

How Does Bird Flu Spread?

Bird flu usually spreads through the saliva, mucous and feces of infected birds. When this virus gets into a person's eyes, mouth or nose, or if it is inhaled, humans can also get infected. Humans who especially work in close contact with farm animals are at higher risks. The period during which bird flu transmission is usually at its peak in European countries is between December and February. Experts have said that unless strong mitigation measures are implemented, the outbreak is likely to continue to spread.

Are Humans At Risk Too?

As per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control , humans are currently at a lower risk of contracting this infection. The people who are working in close contact with poultry and birds are in between low to medium risk. Between the period September 2 and December 10, 2022, around 400 outbreaks were recorded on farms in 18 European countries.

The virus has also been detected more than 600 times in wild birds, notably ducks and swans, which the report said may have contributed to the spread of the virus between farms. The health authorities are taking suitable actions regarding this. They are currently studying the possibility of using vaccinations to arrest the spread of the virus. The authorities are studying the possibility of using vaccinations to arrest the spread of the virus as well.