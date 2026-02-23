live

Bird Flu Outbreak Alert LIVE Updates: Bihar On High Alert After Record Breaking Crow Deaths In Patna, H5N1 Cases Suspected, Containment Intensified | Key Highlights

Bird Flu Outbreak LIVE UPDATES: Are we heading towards another pandemic? Highly infectious and lethal H5N1 Strain is spreading rapidly across the world. Scroll down to know if you are at risk too!

Bird Flu Outbreak LIVE Updates: Deadly H5N1 Virus Grips India - Outbreak Confirmed in Andhra Pradesh; Mass Crow Deaths In Chennai Spark Pandemic Alert

Bird Flu Outbreak Alert LIVE: Is H5N1 the new pandemic? In the last couple of weeks, several states in India have reported a sudden spike in cases linked to highly infectious and pandemic potential bird flu virus. As per the latest updates, Patna, Bihar have reported cases possibly linked to H5N1. "The sudden spike in crow deaths reported from Patna and Bhagalpur districts in Bihar have raised concerns over a possible spread of H5N1 avian influenza," said officials. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Bihar government has intensified containment, surveillance and biosecurity measures across five affected districts. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates and news about H5N1 outbreak in 2026.

