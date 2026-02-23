Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Bird Flu Outbreak Alert LIVE: Is H5N1 the new pandemic? In the last couple of weeks, several states in India have reported a sudden spike in cases linked to highly infectious and pandemic potential bird flu virus. As per the latest updates, Patna, Bihar have reported cases possibly linked to H5N1. "The sudden spike in crow deaths reported from Patna and Bhagalpur districts in Bihar have raised concerns over a possible spread of H5N1 avian influenza," said officials. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Bihar government has intensified containment, surveillance and biosecurity measures across five affected districts. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates and news about H5N1 outbreak in 2026.
