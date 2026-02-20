live

Bird Flu Outbreak 2026 LIVE Updates: H5N1 Virus Ravages Antarctic Wildlife, Scientists Warn of Possible Human Pandemic

Bird Flu Outbreak In 2026 LIVE Updates: In the past 30 days, 51 US flocks have been confirmed to have avian flu, including 23 commercial flocks and 28 backyard flocks. A total of 8.97 million birds nationwide have been affected. Scroll down to read more about the virus.

Bird Flu Outbreak 2026 LIVE Updates: H5N1 Virus Ravages Antarctic Wildlife, Scientists Warn of Possible Human Pandemic

Bird Flu Outbreak LIVE Updates: Is the world ready for another COVID-19 like pandemic situation? After battling the deadly COVID-19-causing coronavirus for over 6 years, the world is now eyeing towrads another dangerous virus - turning into a threat to humans and leading to a new pandemic in the upcoming months. Bird flu, also known as the H5N1 virus is triggering fresh cases across the world. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed more H5N1 avian flu outbreaks in Pennsylvania poultry facilities this week, including six detections in Lancaster County, which has seen a dramatic uptick in H5N1 activity in the past several weeks. Stay tuned with us for all the latest news on bird flu and other details of the current outbreak.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES