Bird Flu Outbreak 2026 LIVE Updates: Deadly H5N1 Virus Grips India - Outbreak Confirmed in Andhra Pradesh; Mass Crow Deaths In Chennai Spark Pandemic Alert

Bird Flu Outbreak LIVE Updates: Bird Flu is back in South India, sending shockwaves through public health authorities as the lethal H5N1 virus emerges in villages of Andhra Pradesh and mass crow deaths in Chennai signal a potential outbreak. Rapid response teams have been deployed to monitor the situation, while experts warn that the virus - highly contagious among birds and capable of infecting humans - demands immediate caution. Residents, poultry workers, and travellers are urged to follow strict hygiene measures, avoid contact with infected birds, and adhere to official advisories to contain the threat before it escalates. Stay tuned with us for all the latest news and developments on bird flu outbreak in India in 2026.
