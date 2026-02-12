Bird Flu Outbreak 2026 LIVE Updates: Deadly H5N1 Strain Hits Seoul Duck Farm — Season Tally Rises to 43; India Battles Mass Crow Deaths In Chennai, Kerala

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Bird Flu Outbreak In 2026 LIVE Updates: A deadly wave of avian influenza is sweeping parts of Asia in early 2026, with authorities racing to contain fresh outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu. Seoul has confirmed another case at a duck farm, pushing South Korea's seasonal tally into the dozens as quarantine and surveillance measures tighten across poultry regions. Meanwhile in India, alarm has surged after H5N1 bird flu was confirmed following mass crow deaths in Chennai, triggering statewide monitoring and public health advisories, even as officials stress there have been no human cases so far. Stay tuned with us for all the latest health news and developments around Bird Flu Outbreak In 2026.
