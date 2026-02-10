live

Bird Flu Outbreak 2026 LIVE: Puducherry Issues High Alert; Andhra Reports Multiple Outbreaks After Nearly 90 Birds Die in Two Days

Bird Flu Virus LIVE: On February 6, 2026, the Tamil Nadu issued a high alert after mass crow deaths. The state has intensified surveillance of crows, migratory birds, and poultry.

Bird Flu Outbreak LIVE Updates: Deadly H5N1 Virus Grips India - Outbreak Confirmed in Andhra Pradesh; Mass Crow Deaths In Chennai Spark Pandemic Alert

Bird Flu Alert 2026 LIVE: After Nipah alert, India is now facing another viral outbreak - bird flu. The deadly virus is tightening its grip on India once again. As the deadly avian influenza virus resurfaces in early 2026, Puducherry has issued a fresh advisory amid the ongoing migratory bird season, raising fears of rapid cross-regional spread. Simultaneously, Andhra Pradesh has stepped up containment and surveillance measures after confirmed bird flu cases emerged in Annamayya district, triggering culling operations and emergency protocols. With past outbreaks proving fatal for poultry and carrying potential zoonotic risks, health and animal husbandry authorities are on high alert, warning that the situation could escalate swiftly if containment fails. Stay tuned for all the latest news and updates on Bird flu outbreak in India 2026.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE NEWS