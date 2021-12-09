Bird Flu Detected In Kerala's Alappuzha; The Disease Can Even Spread Through Air

An outbreak of bird flu among ducks have been reported in Kerala. Here is everything you need to know about the deadly disease that can also affect human beings.

Bird flu has been reported among ducks in Purakkad in Kerala's Alappuzha district tested positive for bird flu. The samples proved positive for the H5N1 influenza virus at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, according to authorities.

As a result, the state veterinary authorities have ordered the Thakazhi village council to cull birds, and ten teams have been organised to do so. This virus, according to reports, can spread quickly via the air, but it seldom affects humans. This is a major setback for duck farmers, particularly in the Alappuzha district, because with the Christmas season approaching, duck and chicken are in high demand.

What Is Bird Flu Or Avian Influenza?

Bird flu, often known as avian influenza, is a virus-borne disease that infects birds and can be transmitted to people. The H5N1 strain of bird flu has developed to infect more species than any other known virus and is constantly developing. If a farm-raised bird becomes infected, it must be culled as soon as possible to prevent the virus from spreading.

It is not currently hazardous to humans. Some scientists worry that if this strain mutates and spreads among people, it could result in a large-scale pandemic.

How Do Bird Flu Infect Humans?

For decades, bird flu outbreaks have affected poultry all over the world, and killing diseased birds has been a frequent tactic to stop the spread. However, it was not until 1997 that humans were first recognised to have contracted bird flu, following an outbreak in a Hong Kong live bird market. The influenza was the H5N1 strain, and six of the 18 people who were afflicted died.

It was confined, but it reappeared a few years later in other regions of the world, killing hundreds of people, especially in Southeast Asia. The spread of the disease is thought to be caused by the movement of diseased poultry and migratory birds, as well as an illegal bird trade. Cats and lions were among the creatures afflicted. Following that, numerous other strains of the virus, including H5N2 and H9N2, moved from animals to humans, posing a global public health threat.

Is It Dangerous?

Even though the mortality rate may be lower due to bird flu, H5N1 is a severe and deadly disease. The virus could trigger a pandemic if it mutates and becomes easily transmissible from person to person, for example, by changing its form to capture human cells much more effectively.

Furthermore, because flu viruses have a segmented genome, they are more susceptible to mutation. All known flu viruses, including seasonal and pandemic flu, have spread from birds to humans in this manner.

What Are The Symptoms?

Here are some of the common symptoms of bird flu you should look out for:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Some of the more severe signs include:

Nausea/vomiting

Diarrhoea

Eye infection

Pneumonia and respiratory failure