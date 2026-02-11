Bird Flu Alert In India LIVE Updates: Deadly H5N1 Pandemic Threat Hits Andhra Pradesh, Mass Bird Deaths Reported; Tamil Nadu Warns Against Undercooked Chicken, Eggs

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Bird Flu Alert In India LIVE Updates: India is on high alert as the deadly H5N1 bird flu virus has caused mass bird deaths in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have urged residents to report any unusual bird mortality and follow strict safety measures. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Health Minister has warned against consuming half-boiled eggs or undercooked chicken, stressing the risk of transmission from infected poultry. Experts say the virus, while rarely infecting humans, poses a serious pandemic threat due to its aggressive nature and potential to spread. With migratory birds still active, authorities are ramping up surveillance and preventive measures to contain the outbreak. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on Bird Flu Outbreak 2026.
