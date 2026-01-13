Bird Flu Alert In Bhagalpur After Mass Crow Deaths: Symptoms, Risks To Humans And Key Precautions

Bird flu alert in Bhagalpur after mass crow deaths Know key symptoms, human risk factors, safety precautions, and how to stay informed and protected.

Bird Flu Alert In Bhagalpur: The mysterious death of a huge number of wild crows in the fields of the Naugachhia sub-division in Bhagalpur district has raised concerns among district officials about the likelihood of avian influenza (H5N1), often known as bird flu. A rapid response team (RRT) from the dairy, fishery, and animal husbandry departments gathered blood samples for pathological investigation and began sanitising the afflicted area. On Sunday, approximately 125 carcasses of freshly slain wild crows were spotted. While officials from the animal husbandry department dismissed the immediate probability of bird flu, they stated that the situation was being handled carefully.

The carcasses are being forensically examined at the Bihar State Animal Hospital in Patna and the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL) in Kolkata. More than 100 carcasses were discovered beneath trees in the fields surrounding the Kutchery grounds in the Naugachia subdivision. Following the finding, people notified the forest department and the sub-divisional administration.

What Is Bird Flu?

Avian influenza, also referred to as bird flu, is a viral infection which predominantly infects birds.The wild birds such as crows, ducks and migrating birds can carry the virus and infect domestic fowls such as chicken and duck.Some of the strains of the virus such as H5N1 and H5N8 have been known to cause sudden death in birds.Bird flu viruses may also infect human beings in rare situations normally by close contact with infected birds or through contamination of surfaces.

Why Are Crow Deaths a Cause for Concern?

The crows are regarded as indicator birds. This is because an unexplained death of crows can be used as a prior alert of an infectious disease such as bird flu. When in a brief interval several crows are met with dead:

It indicates a rapidly spreading infection.

It makes the spread of the virus to poultry more likely.

It gives warning to health officials to increase surveillance and testing.

It is, however, worthy of mentioning that bird deaths are not by the bird flu. Similar events can also happen as a result of heat stress, poisoning, and pesticides, among other infections. The real cause can be established only with the help of laboratory testing.

Symptoms of Bird Flu in Birds

Bird flu in birds is usually suspected of spreading rapidly and can be lethal. Common symptoms include:

Hostile overthrow without apparent effort. Swollen head, neck, or eyes Difficulty breathing Diarrhoea Slow mobility or flight capability.

Symptoms of Bird Flu in Humans

Infection of bird flu in human beings is a rare occurrence with persistent consequences that can manifest 2 to 8 days upon exposure. These include:

Fever

Cough and sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Body aches and fatigue

Severe cases present with shortness of breath.

In a few cases, redness in eyes (conjunctivitis).

Who Is at Higher Risk?

The threat to ordinary citizens is generally minimal. However, certain groups should be particularly cautious:

Poultry farmers and workers Individuals who work with birds or that of birds. The population is exposed in places where death of birds is reported. Vet technicians and animal health technologists.

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

Consult with a doctor in case:

Fever and respiratory issues after exposure to birds.

Lived or visited a place where birds are dying.

Labour at the poultry farm, and is unwell.

Medical attention at an early age can avoid complications and aid in the control of the spread.

Conclusion

The ghostly killings of crows in Bhagalpur are a grave alarm people cannot overlook, but they should not panic. The issue of bird flu panic emphasises the significance of awareness, early reporting, and general hygiene. To the majority, the danger is not high provided the precautions are taken. The most efficient means to protect the health of individuals as well as communities is by staying updated, not touching dead birds, and consulting medical specialists when required.

