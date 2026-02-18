live

Bird Flu Alert 2026 LIVE Updates: H5N1 Influenza Outbreak - Is India Facing a New Pandemic Threat? Man Hospitalised With Severe Symptoms, Put Under Isolation

Bird Flu Alert 2026 LIVE Updates: Is India heading towards the next pandemic? Scroll down to know how deadly the virus is, and what one needs to know about the current outbreak.

Bird Flu Outbreak LIVE Updates: Deadly H5N1 Virus Grips India - Outbreak Confirmed in Andhra Pradesh; Mass Crow Deaths In Chennai Spark Pandemic Alert

Bird Flu Alert LIVE Updates: A 35-year-old farmer with suspected symptoms of the Avian Influenza was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government District Hospital here on Tuesday. The farmer identified as Prasad is from Yadamarri mandal of Chittoor district. The Hospital sources said that the farmer came to the hospital as an outpatient, with high fever, cough, and irritated eyes. He was later shifted to the isolation ward. Samples were collected and sent for advanced tests to confirm whether the case was bird flu or not, sources added. However, the medical officer said that there was no need for any panic. With the onset of the summer season, the prevalence of the virus would naturally be diminished among the birds, and the chances of acquiring the virus from bird to man are very remote, the medical officer added. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on bird flu or H5N1 outbreak in 2026.

