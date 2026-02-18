Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Bird Flu Alert LIVE Updates: A 35-year-old farmer with suspected symptoms of the Avian Influenza was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government District Hospital here on Tuesday. The farmer identified as Prasad is from Yadamarri mandal of Chittoor district. The Hospital sources said that the farmer came to the hospital as an outpatient, with high fever, cough, and irritated eyes. He was later shifted to the isolation ward. Samples were collected and sent for advanced tests to confirm whether the case was bird flu or not, sources added. However, the medical officer said that there was no need for any panic. With the onset of the summer season, the prevalence of the virus would naturally be diminished among the birds, and the chances of acquiring the virus from bird to man are very remote, the medical officer added. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on bird flu or H5N1 outbreak in 2026.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information