Bird Flu Alert 2026 LIVE Updates: New H5N1 Virus Strain Capable Of Killing 100% Infected Fauna In Antarctica Detected

Bird Flu Alert 2026 LIVE Updates: Bird flu, also known as the H5N1 virus, is slowly becoming a serious threat to humans. According to the latest reports, the virus has reached the most isolated parts of the world Antarctica infecting the fauna. Taking cognisance of the situation, scientists have warned that the spread of bird flu in Antarctica is concerning. Speaking to the media, leading Chilean researcher Victor Neira revealed that a detected strain has the potential to "kill 100 per cent" of infected fauna. Meanwhile, the Australian government confirmed that Gentoo penguins have become the first bird species confirmed to be infected with H5 avian influenza in an Australian territory, after testing positive on the sub-Antarctic Heard Island. The deadly and highly contagious strain of bird flu H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) has infected and killed millions of seabirds, wild birds and poultry across the world. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on bird flu outbreak in 2026.
