Maintaining hand hygiene is one of the most crucial weapons against coronavirus. While Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu shares an Instagram on handwashing, we tell you what to keep in mind while cleaning your hands.

With more and more cases of coronavirus being reported all over the globe, the situation seems have blown out of proportion. According to recent reports, the global cases of this deadly disease are almost reaching 100,000 while the confirmed cases in India have risen to 31. While these numbers are quite alarming, there’s no need to hit the panic button. All you need to do is take extra precautions to arm up against COVID-19. The good news is washing your hands properly and maintaining hand hygiene can go a long way in shielding you against coronavirus.

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celeb Bipasha Basu has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle that shows how to wash your hands properly. She captioned her post saying, “Happy Friday my loves!!! I hope you all are taking extra precautions with everything going on with #coronavirus .One of the best thing to do is to PROPERLY wash your hands!! Here’s a video we shot to show you the correct way to wash your hands.”

This video is sure to help you improve the way you have been washing your hands so far. Here are 5 other things you need to keep in mind while cleaning your hands.

Use either hand sanitizer or soap and water

World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised everyone to regularly and thoroughly clean their hands either with an alcohol-based hand rub or with soap and water. This will limit the spread of coronavirus.

Follow the 20-second rule

Rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds with soap. Follow this up with a rinse. Make sure the water you use is clean. Washing with soap significantly reduces the presence of microbes (viruses and bacteria) on hands

Make sure your hands are dry

Hand drying not just removes moisture, but it also involves friction. This reduces the microbial load and the environmental transfer of microorganisms. The transmission of microbes is more likely to occur from wet skin than dry skin.

Choose disposable paper dryers over cloth towels

Disposable paper towels offer the most hygienic method of hand drying. Cloth roller towels should be avoided as we tend to share them with others. Experts are of the opinion that hot-air should not be used in hospitals especially. This is because they contaminate the environment by triggering the dispersion of micro organisms into the air.

Antimicrobial hand wipes can be used

If you don’t have water, soap or a sanitizer nearby , antimicrobial hand wipes can be used as an alternative. They are equally effective as soap and water at removing microorganisms, states WHO.