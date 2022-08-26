live

BioNTech Ready To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine That Can Neutralise Two Omicron Variants

The European Medicines Agency is currently testing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

A new COVID-19 vaccine that can neutralise the two Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are currently dominant in Europe, is expected to be launched by next month.

German biotechnology company BioNTech, which has developed the vaccine in collaboration with American company Pfizer, is hopeful to start distribution of the vaccine by the beginning of September.

BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin told media that the company is on the process to submit the last documents to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

TRENDING NOW

Recently, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna had also submitted applications to the EMA regarding their vaccines adapted for the Omicron BA.1 variant, which is no longer prevalent in Europe.

But the new vaccine is expected to be more effective in neutralizing the two variants currently in circulation.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES