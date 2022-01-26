BioNTech, Pfizer Start Clinical Study Of Omicron-Based Covid-19 Vaccine

The study would include 1,420 participants who would be divided into three cohorts.

While boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against Omicron, we need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time, say experts.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have started a clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of an Omicron-based vaccine candidate in healthy adults aged between18 to 55 years. The study is part of their ongoing efforts to address Omicron and determine the potential need for variant-based vaccines, the companies said in a joint statement released on Tuesday.

"While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants in the future," said Kathrin U. Jansen, Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development at Pfizer.

Prof. Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech added, "Vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe disease caused by Omicron. Yet, emerging data indicate vaccine-induced protection against infection and mild to moderate disease wanes more rapidly than was observed with prior strains. This study is part of our science-based approach to develop a variant-based vaccine that achieves a similar level of protection against Omicron as it did with earlier variants but with longer duration of protection."

About the study

According to the statement, the study would be examining different regimens of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or an Omicron-based vaccine in three cohorts. It would include 1,420 participants who would be divided into three cohorts. Some of the participants are from the companies' Phase 3 COVID-19 booster study.

The first group (615 participants) have already received two doses of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 90-180 days prior to their enrolment. They will receive one or two doses of the Omicron-based vaccine in the study.

The second group (600 participants) include those who have already received three doses of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 90-180 days prior to their enrolment. In the study, they will receive one dose of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or the Omicron-based vaccine.

The third group include 205 unvaccinated people who have not previously had Covid-19. They will receive three doses of the Omicron-based vaccine, according to the statement.

The companies have previously announced that they plan to produce four billion doses of their mRNA Vaccine in 2022. This capacity is not expected to change if an adapted vaccine is required, the companies stated.

