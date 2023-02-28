Biocomputers Made Of Human Cells Can Be The Future: Study

The scientist now has a vision of building a ‘biocomputer’ using these organoids.

Biologists have been trying to develop technology from living cells that show realistic neural activity and respond to stimuli in the same way as real cells might

While the world is talking about the wonders of artificial intelligence in healthcare, a biocomputer powered by human brain cells could be a reality in the coming days, US researchers have informed. The team of scientists have proposed what is called 'organoid intelligence' that makes use of living cells and can outperform artificial intelligence in the coming time.

Biologists have been trying to develop technology from living cells that show realistic neural activity and respond to stimuli in the same way as real cells might. As per reports, organoids are three-dimensional living tissue that scientists have been growing and experimenting with it for years. As per reports, for nearly two decades, scientists have used tiny organoids, lab-grown tissue resembling fully grown organs, to experiment on kidneys, lungs, and other organs without resorting to human or animal testing.

According to Thomas, professor of environmental health sciences at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, computing and artificial intelligence which drove the technology revolution, have hit a ceiling. And biocomputing can help "push past our current technological limits," in his words.

Study researcher Hartung began to grow and assemble brain cells into functional organoids in 2012 using cells from human skin samples reprogrammed into an embryonic stem cell-like state. Each organoid contains about 50,000 cells, about the size of a fruit fly's nervous system. The scientist now has a vision of building a 'biocomputer' using these organoids.

In the research paper published in the journal Frontiers, the researcher said that the brain is still unmatched by modern computers and Hartung foresees a future where biocomputers support superior computing speed, processing power, data efficiency, and storage capabilities

