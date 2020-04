All thanks to COVID-19, situations out there are miserable and so are the people who are practicing quarantine. Ever since the government has imposed lockdown everyone is forced to sit at home (offcourse for our own safety). Amidst all this even if you wish to step out, you just can’t and we feel you. Now while you are not able to decide how to deal with quarantine, it is pretty obvious that most of you must have picked up some bad and unhealthy habits. Therefore, here we are to help you with a few tips on what NOT to do amidst quarantine. Here you go!

Avoid Binge-eating

When there’s nothing much to do really, people often tend to purchase several packets of chips and wafers which they end up bingeing on. But many of must not be aware of the harmful consequences it can have. According to a study (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5759856/) Binge-eating can affect your social functioning, and can even cause emotional-behavioral problems. Therefore just try burning those extra calories and follow a workout schedule.

Don’t listen to sad songs

This may sound baseless but staying locked up inside your home and listening to sad songs constantly may have an adverse affect on your mental health. According to a study published a few years ago, people with depression notably choose to listen to sad music more often. Since music may have a strong affect on your brain try listening to more peppy and upbeat songs thinking that this phase too shall pass.

Don’t ‘mess’ around

A lot of studies have found out that while staying in a dirty house can not only harm your health but also may lead you to depression. Yes, when you are at home you tend to get lazy when it comes to cleaning up but now should be the right time to start. Observe a regkar cleaning schedule, sort your wardrobe and indulge yourself in other household chores like cleaning and mopping as well.

Stop lazing around

If you haven’t even moved a finger ever since lockdown this may take a serious toll on your physical fitness. Yes, as per a study from the Journal of Applied Physiology just a two-week break from workout can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, insulin sensitivity and more. Even though you are not able to hit the gym, follow Bollywood celebs o social media who are inspiring you on how to stay fit at home amidst quarantine.

Don’t isolate yourself totally

Even though it is social isolation, you don’t need to keep yourself away from people through video calls, phone calls or texts. As per health experts distancing yourself completely from the outside world may lead to anxiety, stress, depression and other mental disorders. Therefore, remember calling up your friends and telling them how much you miss them.