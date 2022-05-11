Bill Gates Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He Is Experiencing Mild Symptoms

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again.." He further added, "I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care."

I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

Bill Gates Warns Against 'Another Pandemic'

This comes days after the Microsoft co-founder warned people about another pandemic, which will affect the people globally. He had said that a new pandemic will hit the countries from a different pathogen and not from the coronavirus family. Speaking to the media, he also said that the risks of severe diseases from COVID-19 have "dramatically reduced" as vaccines have become more widely available for the common people.

Bill Gates had previously warned against the Omicron wave back in December last year, and he had also frequently written about climate change and global health crisis via the 'Gates Notes' blog. His foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with his former wife, is known for its work on healthcare and reducing extreme poverty in the developing world.

What Should You Do After Testing COVID-19 Positive?

Since the COVID virus is spreading its tentacles again, here are some of the safety measures that one needs to follow after testing positive for COVID-19 virus infection.

Self Isolate

The first and the foremost thing that one should do after testing positive for COVID-19 is -- self-isolating. As soon as you have tested positive for the Coronavirus, you must self-isolate as soon as possible. Why? This way you won't' spread the virus to others and this will also help you in the recovery process.

Regular Monitoring

Keep a tab on your symptoms, and do not ignore any severe signs. COVID can turn fatal in no time. Keep a check on your body's symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Medication

Seek medical help and inform your physician about all the symptoms and everything that your body is going through.

Stay Calm and Give Your Body Rest

One of the best ways to recover quickly is to follow a good lifestyle. Sleep well. Once you test positive for COVID-19, make sure to not exert yourself any further. give your body proper rest and allow it to recover from this deadly virus infection. Another important thing is to make sure to follow a healthy diet.

