Bijan Dhar, Top Tripura Political Leader Dies At 70 Due To Post-COVID Complications: Never Ignore These Symptoms After Recovery

Recovered from COVID-19 infection? you are still at risk of developing some of the serious complications of the infection. On Monday, Bijan Dhar died due to these symptoms even after successfully recovering from the attack.

In a tragic incident, a top political leader in Tripura, Bijan Dhar, died at a Kolkata hospital on Monday following post-Covid-19 complications. He was 70. According to the primary reports, Dhar was under treatment after recovering from the infection, however, his conditions were not stable for the past few days. Doctors stated that Dhar died after suffering from serious post-COVID complications. Dhar is survived by daughter Gopa Dhar and wife Ila Dasgupta. Dhar's body will be brought back to Agartala on Monday and likely to be handed over to the Agartala government medical college and hospital on Tuesday.

Recovered From COVID? You Are Still At Risk

Coronavirus infection doesn't really stop affecting you after you are declared fully recovered from the infection. Some patients have reportedly suffered from serious post-COVID complications. According to the experts, some patients who have recovered from the acute COVID-19 illness may continue to experience various signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc.

What Organs Are Mostly Affected By Post-COVID Complications?

While post-COVID complications can affect you in many ways, one of the most damaged organs which faces the impact is your lungs. Lungs are the first organ that gets affected due to the coronavirus infection and thus even after recovery, an individual may keep facing the aftermath of the deadly virus attack.

