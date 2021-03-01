India is all set to get on board with the second and the largest vaccination drive against the microscopic villain COVID-19. Referred to as the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive around 27 crores are expected to be inoculated. The government has approved two coronavirus vaccines Covishield and Covaxin that will be used in the massive immunization programme. Bihar State To Get Free COVID-19 Vaccination In the light of the poll Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared on Monday that the Bihar government will bear the entire cost of the coronavirus vaccination even at private hospitals. “Vaccination will be