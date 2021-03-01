India is all set to get on board with the second and the largest vaccination drive against the microscopic villain, COVID-19. Referred to as the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, around 27 crores are expected to be inoculated. The government has approved two coronavirus vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin that will be used in the massive immunization programme. Also Read - Registration on Co-WIN 2.0 portal for COVID-19 vaccination to open at 9 am today, here's what you need to know

Bihar State To Get Free COVID-19 Vaccination

In the light of the poll, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared on Monday that the Bihar government will bear the entire cost of the coronavirus vaccination, even at private hospitals. "Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state. This will be made available even at private hospitals. It will be facilitated by the state government," said the CM. This comes after India prepares to vaccinate people over the age of 60 and those over 45 with medical conditions that started March 1.

The central government earlier announced that the vaccine will be given for free in government hospitals and vaccines, whereas private hospitals will charge Rs 250 for a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the Bihar government decided to provide free vaccines to the city back in December. In fact, it was one of the polls promises made by the BJP in the recently concluded Bihar assembly polls.

COVID Vaccination Phase 2

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India started Monday, which will cover people over 60 and those above 45 with co-morbidities. This phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive will cover over 27 crore people at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. Those who are eligible can register on Co-WIN, the government’s portal where people can self-register for the coronavirus jab.

Three Modes Of Registration Available For Eligible Beneficiaries

There are three modes for the registration of eligible beneficiaries, including online, on-site and facilitated cohort registration. The eligible beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance via the Co-WIN 2.0 portal cowin.gov.in and through other applications such as Aaragyo Setu, etc. People can access the platform via the web or through a mobile application. The beneficiary can choose the Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) of their choice and you will get the date and time of the available schedules.