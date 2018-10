A new study found that having a bigger brain is directly associated with a higher risk of brain cancer. According to the IANS report, the study explored that a larger brain consists of more brain cells, which leads to more cell division that can go wrong and create mutations resulting in the increased risk of cancer. The study has been published in the journal, Neuro-Oncology. For the findings, the team from the varsity used MRI scans to measure the size of the brain of 124 patients.

Even Hovig Fyllingen, a postdoctoral student from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology reportedly said that aggressive brain cancer is a rare type of cancer, but once you have it, the chance of survival is relatively low.

He also added that several studies have shown that the size of different organs is an important factor in cancer development. Women with larger breasts have a greater risk of breast cancer. We wanted to check if this was also the case for brain tumours.

Then 3D models were made from them so that the intracranial brain volume could be measured in millilitres.

The findings of the study revealed that women with big brains have a greater risk of developing brain tumours compared to men with big brains.

Reportedly, Fyllingen also said that men have a larger brain than women because men’s bodies are generally larger. It doesn’t mean that men are smarter, but you need to have more brain cells to control a large body.