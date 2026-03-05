Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal accuses parents of 'mental harassment' over inter-caste marriage after suicide attempt: Impact of emotional stress on health

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal opens up about his mental health struggle in an approximately two-hour video which he called 'The Real Story Of My Life'.

YouTuber and reality TV star Anurag Dobhal, who went by the online name UK07 Rider and participated in the Bigg Boss 17 reality show, is now drawing a lot of attention due to an emotional and upsetting video in which he alleges that his family members had been mentally harassing him because of his inter-caste marriage.

Decoding Anurag Dobhal's two-hour video

Dobhal, in an approximately two-hour video which he called 'The Real Story Of My Life', accused his parents of emotionally pressuring him and behaving in a humiliating way before and after his wedding to his longtime girlfriend Ritika. The television personality accused his parents of withdrawing their support to attend their wedding just before 5 to six days before the wedding, yet everything was in place. He also argued that he had to apologise in front of people, especially family members, in an attempt to win their attendance.

Amidst allegations brought by Dobhal, his family had disapproved of the inter-caste marriage, which led the family not to welcome the marriage and they even refused to accept them back in the family. He said, "My parents didn't allow me to enter the house, so I took Ritika to a flat and told her everything would be fine. After that, I never went back home." In an emotional video, he further narrated how these pressures had affected his psychological health, claiming that he had been isolated, depressed and physically ill, he even said he had not eaten and slept well in days.

Anurag Dobhal's mental health

In the video that has now gone viral, Dobhal stated that the suffering was so overwhelming that he tried to commit suicide but he "couldn't gather the courage". In addition to the family feud, Dobhal also complained that his brother had applied unnecessary pressure on him, including those involving social exposure and that the condition went to the extent of undermining his relationship with Ritika, who he claimed has abandoned him. In his words, "My brother Kalam threatened that he would put things on social media and expose me. He said if he said anything publicly, people would believe him."

His latest confession online has raised concerns about his well-being with fans reacting on social media demanding empathy and compassion toward his mental health. despite the allegations themselves creating a wider discussion in India on the topics of caste, family pressures and emotional stability.

Impact of emotional stress on health

Emotional stress has a profound impact on both mental and physical health, particularly when it becomes chronic. According to Dr. Kriti Anand, Consultant - Psychiatry, Paras Health Panchkula, persistent stress triggers the body's stress response system, leading to increased levels of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. Over time, this can contribute to anxiety, mood disturbances, sleep problems and difficulty concentrating.

She said, "From a physical standpoint, prolonged emotional stress may weaken the immune system, increase the risk of headaches, digestive issues, high blood pressure, and even cardiovascular problems. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, many individuals tend to ignore early signs of stress until it begins to affect their overall wellbeing and daily functioning."

Managing emotional stress requires a conscious effort to build healthy coping mechanisms. Dr. Anand further notes that simple practices such as maintaining a balanced routine, engaging in regular physical activity, practicing mindfulness or deep breathing techniques and ensuring adequate sleep can significantly improve stress resilience. It is equally important to communicate openly with friends, family or mental health professionals when stress feels overwhelming. Taking small but consistent steps toward self-care can help individuals maintain emotional balance and protect both their mental and physical health in the long run.

