Raising concerns over the tragic shortage of oxygen in the national capital Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that a big tragedy may happen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kejriwal also asked the Centre to take over all oxygen plants through the Army. In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation Kejriwal requested him to direct chief ministers of all states to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to the national capital. Big Tragedy May Happen Due To Oxygen Shortage In Delhi People in major pain due to oxygen