Big Brother Contestant Mickey Lee Dies At 35 After Multiple Cardiac Arrests: Warning Signs Women Should Never Ignore

Mickey Lee was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering from a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu. Read on to know more about the cause of her death.

Mickey Lee Death News: The Big Brother contestant Mickey Lee, passed away at the age of 35 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests on 25th December - the Christmas Day. Lee's family confirmed the heartbreaking news with the fans via an official post on Instagram. According to reports, the reality TV star was rushed to the hospital just days earlier, after suffering multiple cardiac arrests, which were results of some sort of flu that she was diagnosed with a few weeks ago.

Lee's tragic passing has sent shockwaves through the Big Brother community, with fans and fellow contestants pouring in heartfelt tributes.

Mickey Lee Cause of Death: What Did Her Family Say?

In a heartfelt Instagram statement, her family wrote: "With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening. Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen." They also thanked everyone for their support and asked for privacy as they grieve her loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Briana Crudup -Owner (@hiphopunited_llc)

Mickey Lee Suffered Multiple Cardiac Arrest: Insights The sudden death of the Big Brother contestant comes after she suffered a serious health crisis late last week, when she was hospitalised in the ICU after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. According to reports, these cardiac arrests were mostly linked to complications from the flu. Despite being surrounded by medical professionals and her family, Lee's condition deteriorated rapidly, and she passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 35. You may like to read Cardiac Arrest In Women After 30: Understanding Causes And Symptoms

The Big Brother contestant Mickey Lee died at the age of 35, after suffering 'multiple cardiac arrests.' Let's understand how cardiac health deteriorates after crossing 30, and what symptoms one should be aware of.

Unlike a heart attack, cardiac arrest is a fatal heart health condition wherein there is a sudden loss of heart function. This condition occurs when the heart's electrical system stops working properly, causing the heart to stop pumping blood to the brain and body. It is a medical emergency and can be fatal within minutes without immediate help.

"An electrical failure that causes the heart to stop beating effectively. A heart attack can trigger cardiac arrest, but they aren't the same thing," said Dr Rhidhima Chatterjee, cardiologist, Belle Vue, Kolkata.

Symptoms of Cardiac Arrest In Women

Here are some of the warning signs and symptoms of cardiac arrest in women that one should never ignore:

Chest pain and discomfort Heavy chest Unable to breathe properly Sweating profusely Speech difficulty Heart palpitations (fluttering, racing, or irregular heartbeat) Nausea, indigestion, or stomach pain Unusual fatigue or tiredness

These are some of the warning signs of cardiac arrest in women that one should never ignore. Apart from this, one must keep a close check on their heart's health as they start ageing (biologically). Eating healthy, following a healthy workout routine and managing stress are some of the most important steps that one needs to take to keep the heart healthy and happy.

