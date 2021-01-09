Days after getting the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) nod for India's first indigenously made COVID-19 vaccine Bharat Biotech has again knocked on the doors of the drug controller seeking permission to conduct clinical trials of their intranasal vaccine for the viral disease. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has applied to the DGCI for permission to start Phase 1 and 2 trials of their nasal coronavirus vaccine top sources privy to the development told IANS. ALL ABOUT BHARAT BIOTECH’S NASAL VACCINE As the name suggests a nasal vaccine is administered via the nose. This is a non-invasive and painless method of